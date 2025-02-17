Seasoned cricket fans will surely remember Ajitesh Argal, the right-arm medium-pace bowler who won the Man of the Match award in the 2008 U19 ICC Cricket World Cup. The talented young bowler from 2008 is now 36 years old and is still associated with the game, despite not making a big name for himself after that final. The man who created history and helped the legend Virat Kohli get his first major trophy is now an umpire in WPL 2025. He had performed the role of an on-field umpire in the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz match in WPL 2025 on February 16 and also for the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru game on February 17. Virat Kohli Showcases Heartwarming Gesture by Signing Autograph for Little Fan During Team India’s Practice Session in Dubai Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Ajitesh Argal's Performance in Domestic Cricket

Ajitesh Argal has represented Baroda in domestic cricket. Born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, he made his first-class debut on November 23, 2008. His List A debut happened two years later against Karnataka on February 13, 2010. He even played six T20s for Baroda, with the first one being on October 20, 2010. The bowler has scalped a total of 24 wickets in his 10 First-Class matches, one wicket in three List A games, and four wickets in six T20s. He was even picked by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League 2008, but he didn't get to play. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul Feature in Dream11 Latest Advertisement for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Ajitesh Argal's Performance in 2008 U19 ICC Cricket World Cup

Ajitesh Argal played an important part in the 2008 U19 ICC Cricket World Cup, the first major trophy for many big names of the Indian national cricket team, like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Abhinav Mukund, Iqbal Abdullah, Siddharth Kaul, and Manish Pandey. A talented Argal picked a total of eight wickets in the tournament, bowling in six matches. He had an economy of only 2.91. Argal's best came in the grand finale in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Argal pick two wickets after giving just seven runs against South Africa U-19. India U-19 national cricket team won that game by 12 runs, decided via D/L method. On This Day in 2008, Virat Kohli & Co. Defeated South Africa to Win ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Trophy

Ajitesh Argal, the forgotten hero of the 2008 U19 ICC Cricket World Cup final later served as an Income Tax Officer, and also represented his office in the BCCI Corporate Trophy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2025 09:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).