Bangladesh will look to avoid a series defeat when they play New Zealand in the second game of the three-match ODI series. New Zealand vs Bangladesh (NZ vs BAN) 2nd T20I match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 23 (Tuesday). New Zealand beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the opening game to take a 1-0 lead and can now clinch the series win with a victory in the second match. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match should scroll down for all details. NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2021.

Trent Boult was the star for New Zealand in the first ODI match with his four-wicket haul bundling Bangladesh for just 131 runs after they had been asked to bat first. Boult trapped Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal for just 13 runs and four balls later dismissed Soumya Sarkar for a duck. New Zealand built on those two early wickets with Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner picking two wickets each in the middle period before Boult returned in the 42nd over and ended Bangladesh's innings with more wickets. He finished with figures of 4/27 in 8.5 overs. New Zealand then chased it down in 21.2 overs with Henry Nicholls staying not-out on 49 from 53 deliveries. When is WTC Final, India vs New Zealand? Get World Test Championship 2021 Schedule and Venue Details.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 23 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 06:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2021 Match?

Unfortunately, the fans in India will not be able to watch the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match on TV as there are no broadcasters available for Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand 2021. In Bangladesh, however, fans can watch the NZ vs BAN 2nd ODI match on Gazi TV.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans looking for the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match should visit the FanCode app to catch the live-action. Fans will, however, have to pay a nominal subscription fee to watch the match live in India.

Squads

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Saifuddin, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Shoriful Islam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2021 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).