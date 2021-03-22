After winning the opening match by eight wickets, New Zealand will aim to seal the series as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI. The encounter takes place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday (March 23). The Kiwi side outplayed the Bangla Tigers entirely in the opening ODI and would be on cloud nine. On the other hand, Bangladesh need to revamp their strategy to bounce back. Moreover, it’s a do-or-die encounter for them, and Tamim Iqbal’s men must put their best foot forward. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for NZ vs BAN match. When is WTC Final, India vs New Zealand? Get World Test Championship 2021 Schedule and Venue Details.

Speaking of the first ODI, Bangladesh were bundled out for 131 after being put on to bat first. New Zealand bowlers breathed fire with the ball as none of the visiting team’s batsman couldn’t make any impact. Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, whereas Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner got two scalps. Chasing the mediocre target, the Blackcaps didn’t break a sweat. Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway played useful knocks as New Zealand crossed the line in the 22nd over. Nevertheless, Bangladesh still have a chance to clinch the second game and level the series 1-1. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keepers for NZ vs BAN 1st ODI Dream11 team should be Tom Latham (NZ) and Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN).

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with four batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Henry Nicholls (NZ), Martin Guptill (NZ), Mamudullah (BAN) and Tamim Iqbal (BAN).

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for NZ vs BAN 1st ODI 2020 team should be Jimmy Neesham (NZ) and Mitchell Santner (NZ).

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Matt Henry (NZ), Trent Boult (NZ) and Mustafizur Rahman (BAN).

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tom Latham (NZ), Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Henry Nicholls (NZ), Martin Guptill (NZ), Mamudullah (BAN), Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Matt Henry (NZ), Trent Boult (NZ), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN).

Trent Boult (NZ) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas his teammate Martin e Guptill (NZ) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

