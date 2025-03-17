New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: Hosts New Zealand take on Pakistan in the second game of the five-match T20I series. The Blackcaps lead the series 1-0 after an impressive win in the opening match. Meanwhile, for NZ vs PAK live streaming online and TV telecast channel details continue reading. NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Dunedin.

The inexperienced Pakistan batting struggled big time in the first T20I and was bundled out for just 91 runs after losing the top four for just 11 runs. Kyle made early inroads to leave visitors in all sorts of trouble with three wickets. In response, New Zealand chased down the total in 10.1 overs at a loss of one wicket.

When is New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team's second T20I will take place at the University Oval, Dunedin. The much-awaited encounter between both nations will begin at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, March 17.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2025?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the New Zealand cricket matches in India. The NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast viewing option will be available on the Sony Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India. For the New Zealand vs Pakistan live-streaming online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2025?

As Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the PAK vs NZ five-match T20I 2025 series, the live streaming viewing option of the series will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV app and website in exchange of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide NZ vs PAK T20I matches live streaming online viewing options in India on its website and mobile app in exchange of a subscription pass.

