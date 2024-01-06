Following the Test tour of Australia, the Pakistan cricket team will travel to New Zealand for a five-match T20I series. Pakistan faced a 0-3 clean sweep in the Test series against Australia under Shan Masood’s captaincy. Meanwhile, for the New Zealand series, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the side in what will be his first assignment after replacing Babar Azam as T20I captain. The five-game T20I series begins on January 12 and ends on January 21. Auckland, Hamilton, Dunedin and Christchurch will host the matches during Pakistan's tour of New Zealand in 2024. New Zealand T20I Squad for Pakistan Series: Matt Henry Returns From Injury As Kiwis Announce 15-Member Squad

With ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 slated this year in June, the series provides an ideal chance for both teams to begin their preparation for the mega event. Before Pakistan, New Zealand hosted Bangladesh in three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and as many T20Is. While New Zealand won the ODI series 2-1, the T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw with one match washed out due to rain. ‘Ban Gaya Galti Se’ Shahid Afridi Takes Light-Hearted Jibe at Son-in-Law Shaheen Afridi Becoming Pakistan’s T20I Captain, Video Goes Viral.

NZ vs PAK T20I Series 2024 Full Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (in IST) January 12 New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I Auckland 12:40 PM January 14 New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Hamilton 12:40 PM January 17 New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Dunedin 6:30 AM January 19 New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Christchurch 12:40 PM January 21 New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I Christchurch 6:30 AM

Kane Williamson will lead the home side which features key players like Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchel, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner. Pakistan, on the other hand, have mixed the squad with regular players and some new faces. While Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz retain their places, the Green Shirts have added players like Saim Ayub, Zaman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan and Hassebullah Khan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2024 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).