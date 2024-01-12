New Zealand's cricket took to their official social media page to announce that New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner hasn't travelled to Eden Park this evening for the first T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan as he has been tested positive for COVID earlier today. Blackcaps also went on to mention that-"He will continue to be monitored over the coming days and will travel solo home to Hamilton." 'Pehle Se Hi Kuch Decide Hua Hai Kya?' Shaheen Afridi Blames 'Faulty' Speed Guns for Pakistan’s Drop in Pace During Tour of Australia (Watch Video)

Have a Look at the Social Media Post

Mitch Santner won’t travel to Eden Park this evening for the opening KFC T20I against Pakistan after testing positive for COVID earlier today. He will continue to be monitored over the coming days and will travel solo home to Hamilton. #NZvPAK— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 12, 2024

