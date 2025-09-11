India are currently playing in the Asia Cuo 2025. They have already played in their first match of the Asia Cup 2025 and defeated UAE by nine wickets. It was a massive victory as India bowled out UAE for 57 runs and chased down the target in 4.3 overs. It was also a statement from India that are the defending World Champions in T20Is and they are strong favourites for the Asia Cup 2025. India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A encounter on September 14, Sunday. It will be a blockbuster encounter given how the sentiments of both nations are at his moment. Shivam Dube Wins Team India's 'Impact Player of The Match' Award for Brilliant Performance in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

No Stars on Sponsorless Team India Jersey for Asia Cup 2025

Ahead of the first match of India in the Asia Cup 2025, BCCI revealed the headshots of the Team India cricketers. In it fans noticed that there is no stars featuring in the left of the Team India jersey, over the BCCI logo. After winning the T20 World Cup 2024, Team India featured in the jersey with two stars in it representating their two world title victories in the T20 World Cup. Even in the last series India played against England in January, there was two stars over the BCCI logo. The stars missing from the Team India jersey, surprised the fans.

What Stars on Jersey Mean in Cricket?

The stars on the jersey represent the World Cup victories in the format India national cricket team are playing. The T20 jersey had two stars for the 2007 and 2024 wins, while the ODI World Cup jersey had two stars for the 1983 and 2011 wins. A change was also made to the "three stars" jersey which was made to represent all three World Cup wins in 1983, 2007 and 2011. Why are There Two Stars on Team India’s Jersey for T20I Series Against Sri Lanka? Know Reason.

Why There Are No Stars On Team India Jersey for Asia Cup 2025?

No specific reason has been confirmed by BCCI for the absence of stars on Team India jersey for the Asia Cup 2025. One of them can be the departure of their main sponsor Dream 11. BCCI has recently ended partnership with online gaming platform Dream 11 after the new bill by Indian govt banned the real-money-gaming platforms. BCCI has put out advertisements seeking sponsors but the process is still in development. BCCI has never used the stars consistently in the jersey and it was not confirmed that it was just a casual decision or there was any protocol placed by ACC.

