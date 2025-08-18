The UPT20 2025 has commenced and some of the most talented cricketers across the state of Uttar Pradesh will be in action in the T20 franchise competitions. Since the last few years, many state leagues have emerged with the goal that they need to produce more talents for the future who will serve them in domestics in the long run and also make their case for Team India. UPT20 has already produced several talents who got picked up in the IPL and are part of their squad. Swastik Chikara, Vipraj Nigam are such names who have made their mark in the minds of the scouts. Irfan Pathan Tongue Out Celebration: Ex-India Pacer Reveals Reason Behind His 2008 Perth Test Celebration After Racist ‘Indian Curry’ Remark From Australian Crowd (Watch Video) .

In match 3 of the UPT20 2025, Noida Super Kings will clash with Lucknow Falcons. Last season, Noida Super Kings finished at the bottom of the UPT20 Points Table last season and they will look to change things under the leadership of Shivam Chaudhary. They will rely on the likes of Naman Tiwari and Karn Sharma to spearhead their attack. Lucknow Falcons, meanwhile, are a heavyweight side led by star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. They have the likes of Vipraj Nigam and Priyam Garg by their side and they will look to get a positive start with a win.

Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons UPT20 2025 Details

Match Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons Date Monday, August 18 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 3 (Live Telecast) SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons UPT20 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons UPT20I 2025 will be played on Monday, August 18. The Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons UPT20I 2025 match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow and has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). On Which Channel UP T20 2025 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Uttar Pradesh T20 League Season 3 Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons UPT20 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UPT20 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons live telecast on Sony Ten 3 channel on TV. For the Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons UPT20 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons UPT20 2025. Fans in India can watch the Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Expect a quality game of T20 cricket with two solid teams clashing against each other.

