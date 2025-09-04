With one foot already in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025, Meerut Mavericks will take on Lucknow Falcons in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing third edition of the UP T20 League 2025 on September 4. The winner of Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 League 2025 Qualifier 2 will face Kashi Rudras in the tournament final on September 6. Meerut Mavericks suffered a loss in Qualifier 1 against Rudras, while Lucknow Falcons reached Qualifier 1 after winning Eliminator against Gaur Gorakhapur Lions. Rinku Singh Picks Wicket on First Ball, Brings Out Aggressive Celebration During Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 League 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Both teams have clashed against each other twice in the ongoing UP T20 League 2025 edition, with Lucknow Falcons winning their first clash, while defending champions Meerut Mavericks making a comeback in the second encounter, making Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 Qualifier 2 a decisive one. Meerut Mavericks are led by the in-form Rinku Singh, who has been selected by India for the Asia Cup 2025. On the other hand, Lucknow Falcons are captained by veteran pace Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons, UP League T20 League 2025 Details

Match Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Date Thursday, Sept 4 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 3 (Live Telecast) Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 League 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Looking to defend their title, Meerut Mavericks will take on Lucknow Falcons in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 on Thursday, September 4. The UP T20 League 2025 Qualifier 2 match will be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 League 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for the Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 channel on TV. For Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons live streaming online viewing option, read below. Shubham Mishra Rattles Opposition With Stellar Five-Wicket Haul, Achieves Feat During Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025 Match (Watch Video).

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 League 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can watch the Meerut vs Lucknow live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Form-wise, Lucknow Falcons hold a slight advantage over Meerut Mavericks, who head into the contest with a loss behind their back.

