Season three of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 is reaching its climax, with Lucknow Falcons and Gaur Gorakhapur Lions taking on each other in the Eliminator on September 3. The winner of the Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025 Eliminator will move straight into Qualifier 2 and earn another shot at reaching the final. Lucknow Falcons ended third on the UP T20 League 2025 table with 10 points, while Gaur Gorakhapur Lions qualified for the playoffs, placed fourth. Rinku Singh Picks Wicket on First Ball, Brings Out Aggressive Celebration During Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 League 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Both teams have clashed against each other twice in the ongoing UP T20 League 2025 edition, with Gaur Gorakhapur Lions winning their first clash, while Lucknow Falcons clinched the second encounter, making the Eliminator a must-watch. Lucknow Falcons made it to Qualifier 2 of UP T20 League 2024, losing to runners-up Kanpur Superstars. On the other hand, Lucknow Falcons were knocked out of the playoffs after the eventual winners, Meerut Mavericks, won Qualifier 1.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP League T20 2025 Details

Match Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions Date Wednesday, Sept 3 Time 7:30 Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions (IST) Venues Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 3 (Live Telecast) Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Looking to play their first-ever UP T20 League Final, Lucknow Falcons and Gaur Gorakhapur Lions will lock horns against each other in the Eliminator of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 on Wednesday, September 3. The UP T20 League 2025 Eliminator match will be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for the Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 channel on TV. For Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions live streaming online viewing option, read below. Shubham Mishra Rattles Opposition With Stellar Five-Wicket Haul, Achieves Feat During Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025 Match (Watch Video).

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UPT20 2025. Fans in India can watch the Lucknow vs Gorakhapur live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Form-wise, Lucknow Falcons hold a slight advantage over Gaur Gorakhapur Lions.

