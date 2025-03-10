New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Matches: After the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, runners-up New Zealand hosts Pakistan for a white-ball series. The Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025 comprises five T20Is and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). With the T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled next year, the T20I series will provide both the teams an opportunity to start preparing for the mega tournament. Meanwhile, you can download the NZ vs PAK 2025 schedule in PDF format for free which includes venue details as well as match timings in IST. Pakistan's tour of New Zealand begins with the T20I series from March 16 and ends on April 05 with the third and last ODI. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Dropped From Pakistan’s T20I Squad As PCB Announce Team for New Zealand Tour.

Pakistan have named squads for both T20I and ODI series. Mohammed Rizwan has been retained as ODI captain, however Salman Ali Agha has been picked as T20I captain. All-rounder Shadab Khan also makes a return to the T20I side and he has been named as vice-captain. The T20I squad sees some new faces with Rizwan and Babar both left out. Wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Haris has been named in the T20I squad. Young opener Saim Ayub will miss the tour as he continues his rehabilitation.

NZ vs PAK 2025 Full Schedule

Date & Time (IST) Match Venue March 16, 6:45 AM 1st T20I Hagley Oval, Christchurch March 18, 6:45 AM 2nd T20I University Oval, Dunedin March 21, 11:45 AM 3rd T20I Eden Park, Auckland March 23, 11:45 AM 4th T20I Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui March 26, 11:45 AM 5th T20I Sky Stadium, Wellington March 29, 3:30 AM 1st ODI McLean Park, Napier April 02. 3:30 AM 2nd ODI Seddon Park, Hamilton April 05, 3:30 AM 3rd ODI Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Hosts New Zealand are yet to name their squads for both T20I and ODI series. And the announcement is expected to be made soon in the coming days. The two sides met thrice last month and New Zealand won all the three ODIs, including the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meet. New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra Secures ‘Golden Bat’, ‘Player of the Tournament’ Honours Following Memorable ICC Champions Trophy 2025,

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 Squads

Pakistan's ODI Squad vs New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Irfan Niazi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan's T20I Squad vs New Zealand: Hassan Nawaz, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Haris Abdul Samad, Salman Ali Agha (c), Irfan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyaan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Khan.

New Zealand's ODI Squad vs Pakistan: TBA

New Zealand's T20I Squad vs Pakistan: TBA

Where to Watch New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team?

Prime Video is the official broadcast partner of Pakistan's tour of New Zealand 2025 in India. Prime Video has the broadcast rights of the international cricket matches that the New Zealand men and women's cricket teams play and the PAK vs NZ T20I and ODI series live streaming will be available on the Prime Video app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Fans in India can also enjoy NZ vs PAK live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass. The NZ vs PAK live telecast details are not yet available.

