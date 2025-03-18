The New Zealand national cricket team thrashed the Pakistan national cricket team by five wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series. With this victory, the Black Caps have extended their lead to 2-0 against the Green Shirts. Batting first, Pakistan were restricted to 135/9 in 15 overs after the match was reduced to 15 overs due to rain. Captain Salman Agha played a fighting knock of 46 runs. For New Zealand, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, James Neesham and Ish Sodhi bagged two wickets apiece. While chasing, opener Tim Seifert played a match-winning blistering knock of 45 runs off 22 balls with the help of eight boundaries. Finn Allen made 38 runs as New Zealand secured a dominant victory over Pakistan. Fans who are eager to view the highlights of the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 can get it below. NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 Video Highlights: Watch Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson Bowl Out Pakistan For 91 to Clinch Dominant 9-Wicket Victory.

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 Full Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)