Odisha FC will take on NorthEast United FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The OFC vs NEUFC clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on December 10, 2021 (Friday). Both teams will be aiming for maximum points from the encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC have had contrasting campaigns so far but the teams enter the game on the back of opposing results. Odisha suffered their first defeat of the season last time around and will aim to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, NorthEast United recorded their first victory of the new campaign in their previous game and will aim to build on that result.

When is Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa. The match will take place on December 10, 2021 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the OFC vs NEUFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2021 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).