The first Test between India and England will kickstart from June 20 at Leeds. Ahead of the five-Test series, let us look at the previous five series between both sides.

England's Tour of India 2024

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India eliminated all the hype around England's 'Bazball' brand of cricket. After a shock defeat in Hyderabad, India won the next four on the bounce. Be it Yashasvi Jaiswal's two double tons, the rise of Shubman Gill at number three, Bumrah's yorkers or the much-anticipated international debuts of Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel, this series was a feel-good one for Team India for the most part.

India's Tour of England 2021-22

This series ended in a competitive 2-2 draw. India could have won the series if it had not been for rain during a modest chase of 209 in the first Test. KL Rahul's Lord's masterclass, Rohit Sharma's first-ever SENA ton, performance of pace unit, Shardul Thakur's twin fifties at The Oval and skipper Virat's 'For 60 overs, they should feel hell out there' speech at Lord's, there is so much to cherish about this series.

England Tour of India 2021

India won this series 3-1. A double ton from Joe Root helped England take a shocking series lead after 1st Chennai Test. However, backed by fantastic performances from spinners, particularly R Ashwin (32 wickets) and masterful knocks from Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli scattered throughout the series, India bounced back big time.

India's Tour of England in 2018

Looking back, this series would be viewed as a missed opportunity for Kohli, who single-handedly dominated England with 593 runs, including two centuries and three fifties. India lost the series 1-4, but if it was not for batting collapses that led to a 31-run loss while chasing 194 at Birmingham and a 60-run loss at Southampton, India could have walked out with the trophy in their hands.

England's tour of India, 2016-17

India secured a 4-0 win in the five-Test series, once again dominated by spinners Ashwin (28 wickets) and Ravindra Jadeja (26 scalps). Virat's double ton at Wankhede, Karun Nair's triple ton, centuries from KL Rahul, Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara were standout batting efforts for India.