India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Fresh off winning the Asia Cup 2025, the action for the India National Cricket Team is set to shift to Test cricket, where Shubman Gill and co will lock horns with West Indies at home. After being appointed as India's Test captain earlier this year after Rohit Sharma's retirement, Shubman Gill led a relatively young team to England and returned home with a valiant effort, securing a 2-2 draw in what was a hard-fought series against the England cricket team. Up next for him is the West Indies at home and India would be aware that a dominant show against Roston Chase's men. India vs West Indies 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs WI Test Series Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

The India vs West Indies 2025 Test series comprises two matches. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 that will start on October 2. The IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, starting October 10. The IND vs WI 2025 Test series could be a golden opportunity for Shubman Gill and his men to return to winning ways at home after being blanked 0-3 by New Zealand in what was their last home assignment. But the West Indies, although in poor form, can never be underestimated and hence, the IND vs WI 2025 Test series promises to be pretty exciting. India Squad for IND vs WI Test Series 2025 Announced: Ravindra Jadeja Named Vice-Captain in Rishabh Pant's Absence, Devdutt Padikkal Replaces Karun Nair.

Where to Watch India vs West Indies 2025 Test Series Live Telecast?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Indian cricket team's home matches and will continue to fulfil the same responsibilities for the IND vs WI 2025 Test series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs WI 2025 Test series live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the IND vs WI 2025 Test series online viewing options, read below. IND vs WI 2025: Former Captain Kraigg Brathwaite Dropped As West Indies Names 15-Member Squad for Tour of India.

How to Watch India vs West Indies 2025 Test Series Live Streaming Online?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 2025 Test series. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs West Indies 2025 Test series live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

