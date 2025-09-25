India Squad For IND vs WI Two-Match Test Series 2025: The India national cricket team have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming IND vs WI Test series 2025, under chief selector Ajit Agarkar. The Shubman Gill-led Indian cricket team, coached by Gautam Gambhir, has left out Karun Nair, who was included for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, making a comeback after seven years in the side. Shardul Thakur has also been dropped. Abhimanyu Easwaran hasn’t been included either. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the new vice-captain, as Rishabh Pant is not yet match-fit. Devdutt Padikkal is back in the India squad for the India vs West Indies two Test match series in October 2025. India vs West Indies 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs WI Test Series Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

The India national cricket team are set to play the West Indies cricket team for a two-match Test series. This will be the first time that the Men in Blue will be competing in whites since the end of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The India vs West Indies Test series 2025 will be played in the month of October. The IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting on October 2. The India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 is scheduled to start on October 10 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Team India Squad vs West Indies, 2025

The last time India played West Indies for a Test series was back in July 2023. The side was led by Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli was the star batter. Now, both these pillars of the Indian cricket team have retired. The young sensation Shubman Gill has been crowned the captain, Rishabh Pant the vice-captain. They already gained heaps of praise during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2, when they drew the IND vs ENG Test Series 2025. Now, it's another Test, where the ICT will surely target a first series win under the new leader, while the vice captain stays absent. Team India Register Their Biggest Win in Away Tests, Scripts History After Thrashing England by 336 Runs During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston.

India Squad For IND vs WI Test Series 2025

India Test Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Narayan Jagadeeshan (WK).

