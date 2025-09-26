Nepal National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: A monumental step in Nepal's cricketing journey, the upcoming NEP vs WI T20Is 2025 against the West Indies will be the first time Nepal's national cricket team will play a bilateral series against an ICC full member nation. The NEP vs WI T20I Series 2025 will consist of three T20 Internationals, between September 27 and September 30, with all matches being hosted in Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Nepal have a jam-packed schedule with their next assignment being the Asia and East-Asia Pacific Qualifier for ICC 2026 T20 WC. Nepal Squad for West Indies T20I Series Announced: Rohit Poudel To Captain 16-Member Squad for NEP vs WI 2025

Nepal have named a solid squad with Rohit Paudel leading the side, who will have Dipender Singh Airee as his deputy. The selectors have brought back Mohammad Aadil Alam and Sundeep Jora in a squad that consists of veterans like Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Karan KC, and Sompal Kami.

On the other hand, the West Indies have named a rather young and inexperienced side led by all-rounder Akeal Hosein, who will have as many as five uncapped players. Several star white-ball players have been rested, such as Shai Hope, Alazarri Joseph, and Johnson Charles, while veterans like Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, and Kyle Mayers have been included.

NEP vs WI T20I Viewing Option Details

Series NEP vs WI T20Is 2025 Date September 27 to September 30 Time 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sharjah Cricket Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode

Where to Watch Nepal National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Matches Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast rights holders of the Nepal vs West Indies T20I series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of NEP vs WI cricket matches on TV channels. Akeal Hosein to Lead, West Indies Announce Squad for Nepal

How to Watch Nepal National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans will have live online viewing options in India for the NEP vs WI T20Is 2025 with FanCode as digital partners. Users can find the Nepal vs West Indies cricket match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require a tour pass worth INR 49.

