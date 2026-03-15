WIN! Bangladesh win by 11 runs, and take home the three-match ODI series 2-1. Rishad Hossain bowled the final over, where Pakistan needed 14 off 6, and gave away 2 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi played a blinder of a knock, scoring sixes on demand for Pakistan, taking the contest into the final over. Mustafizur Rahman finished with three wickets, while Taskin Ahmed claimed four wickets for Bangla Tigers. Salman Ali Agha top-scored for Pakistan with 105, with the second best being debutant Saad Masood (38).
OUT! Taskin Ahmed brings Bangladesh back in the contest, dismissing the well-set and dangerous Salman Ali Agha. The slower ball outside off, saw Agha try to loft the ball, which went high and straight into the hands of the fielder coming in from deep mid wicket.
100!! Salman Ali Agha reaches his century in style, hitting a six off Nahid Rana. Agha reached his hundred in 89 balls, which included nine fours and four sixes. This is Agha's third ODI hundred for Pakistan, and overall his sixth in international cricket.
The job is completely on Salman Ali Agha's shoulders to get Pakistan past the finish line here. Agha is playing a sublime innings, ensuring one end is tied down, while others play around him, especially the tailenders. Agha is also nearing his third ODI hundred.
A timely half-century from Salman Ali Agha, who has managed to keep Pakistan alive in the contest, despite the fall of wickets at regular intervals. Agha scored his fifty in 60 balls, which included five fours and two sixes.
This is a stellar partnership for Pakistan, with T20I captain Salman Ali Agha leading from the front. Ahga has managed to guide Saad Masood quite well, with the duo adding 70 off 74, where eight fours and one six have come. Bangladesh will be under the pump, with Pakistan maintaining the run-rate.
After a fall of wickets, debutant Saad Masood and veteran Salman Ali Agha have managed to stop the bleeding for the visitors. Masood and Agha have added 28 off 28, and kept the scoreboard ticking, ensuring the team does not fall behind in run rate.
This is now a procession, with Pakistan giving away wickets at regular intervals. Mustafizur Rahman comes for his second spell and manages to dismiss Abdul Samad. Samad scored 34 off 45 before edging one to the wicketkeeper.
OUT! Nahid Rana manages to break a crucial stand, which had yielded 50 runs for Pakistan. Ghazi Ghori looked to dab the ball, but an inside edge helped the ball onto the stumps. The batter is visibly furious at his dismissal, and rightfully so.
After a mini-collapse, youngsters Abdul Samad and Ghazi Ghori have managed to consolidate for Pakistan. Debutant Ghori, in particular, has managed to attack the bowlers, scoring two fours and six during his 28-ball stay. The duo have added 26 off 44, as Bangladesh continue to bowl their premier pacers.
Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Score: The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium is set for a high-stakes finale as Pakistan and Bangladesh meet in the PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI 2026 of the three-match One-Day International series. You can find Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team match scorecard here. With the three-match series currently level at 1-1, both sides are eyeing a decisive victory to claim the honours in what has been a series defined by dramatic collapses and a brewing spirit of cricket controversy. Dhaka Weather and Rain Forecast for Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2026.
Following a dominant eight-wicket victory by Bangladesh in the opener and a resounding 128-run win (DLS method) by a resurgent Pakistan in the second game, momentum remains difficult to pin down. The toss for this afternoon’s day-night encounter is expected shortly, with clear skies over Mirpur promising a full 50-over contest.
Beyond the scorecards, the decider is expected to be a feisty affair following a controversial run-out in the second ODI. Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha at the non-striker’s end as the batter wandered out of his crease. Salman Ali Agha Run Out Video: Pakistan Batter Controversially Dismissed in PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI 2026.
The incident sparked a heated exchange on the field and reignited the spirit of cricket debate in the media. While Miraz defended the move as being within the laws of the game, the Pakistan camp expressed their frustration, ensuring that today’s match carries an extra layer of competitive needle.
Squads
Pakistan National Cricket Team: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Abrar Ahmed.
Bangladesh National Cricket Team: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tawhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan (wk), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.