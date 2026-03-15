Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Score: The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium is set for a high-stakes finale as Pakistan and Bangladesh meet in the PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI 2026 of the three-match One-Day International series. You can find Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team match scorecard here. With the three-match series currently level at 1-1, both sides are eyeing a decisive victory to claim the honours in what has been a series defined by dramatic collapses and a brewing spirit of cricket controversy. Dhaka Weather and Rain Forecast for Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2026.

Following a dominant eight-wicket victory by Bangladesh in the opener and a resounding 128-run win (DLS method) by a resurgent Pakistan in the second game, momentum remains difficult to pin down. The toss for this afternoon’s day-night encounter is expected shortly, with clear skies over Mirpur promising a full 50-over contest.

Beyond the scorecards, the decider is expected to be a feisty affair following a controversial run-out in the second ODI. Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha at the non-striker’s end as the batter wandered out of his crease. Salman Ali Agha Run Out Video: Pakistan Batter Controversially Dismissed in PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI 2026.

The incident sparked a heated exchange on the field and reignited the spirit of cricket debate in the media. While Miraz defended the move as being within the laws of the game, the Pakistan camp expressed their frustration, ensuring that today’s match carries an extra layer of competitive needle.

Squads

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh National Cricket Team: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tawhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan (wk), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.