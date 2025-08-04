After the end of thrilling Test series between India and England, the cricket fans in England are up for another exciting ride as the Hundred is all set to commence from August 5, 2025. This is the fifth season of the Hundred, having commenced in 2021 and this time it promises some bigger and better cricket. For the first time this season, the Hundred is not clashing with England's Test summer and the England internationals will be available for selection. The likes of Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith and others will be available for the entire season and this makes the upcoming season far more exciting. The Hundred 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of Men's and Women's Teams for Fifth Edition of 100-Ball Cricket Competition.

The Hundred is a unique format designed by ECB to commercialise the game. It is a game of 100 balls where instead of overs, there are sets of five ball. A bowler can bowl two consecutive sets in a row if needed instead of the traditional 'alternate' form of overs. Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire are the eight teams. The competition has got new investors this season including four IPL owners. This makes the fans anticipate for the big season and fans who are eager to know where they can watch the Hundred 2025, will get the entire information here.

How to Watch The Hundred 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Hundred 2025. Fans can watch the Hundred 202 live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channel. For the Hundred 2025 online viewing options, read below. Which Team Ben Stokes Is Part of in The Hundred 2025? Here's the Franchise England Test Captain Will Play For in 100-Ball Competition.

How to Watch The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

Sony Sports Network's official OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide live streaming of the Hundred 2025. Fans can watch the Hundred 2025 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide the Hundred 2025 live streaming online, but for that fans will need to purchase either match-specific passes or a tour pass for all games.

