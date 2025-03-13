With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 one and dusted, fans are gearing up for fast-paced cricketing action in the coming months, with IPL 2025, PSL 2025, and The Hundred 2025 starting. The Hundred, which is run by the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB) has recently been in the news, with several Indian Premier League franchise owners acquiring stakes in the eight clubs in the competition, which include Sun Group, RSPG, and Reliance. The Hundred 2025 Schedule Announced: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles to Kickstart Fifth Edition of Competition on August 5, Check Full List of Fixtures.

The Hundred 2025, which is a 100-ball cricket tournament, will see eight — Southern Brave, Manchester Originals, Birmingham Phoenix, Welsh Fire, Oval Invincibles, London Spirit, Trent Rockets, and Northern Superchargers — teams in action, and compete in the men's and women's competitions. The eight teams in both men's and women's ahead of the players' draft announced the signing of several marquee cricketers, which included the likes of Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Meg Lanning, Amelia Kerr, and Laura Wolvaardt.

Meanwhile, the players' draft that featured cricketers like David Warner, James Anderson, Glenn Maxwell, Rachin Ravindra, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight, Deandra Dottin, and Sophie Devine took place last evening, and fans looking for squad updates for men's and women's The Hundred 2025 teams can read below. MI to Have 49% Stake in Oval Invincibles, Surrey Set to Retain 51% As They Announce RISE Worldwide As Preferred Partner For The Hundred.

The Hundred 2025 Men's Squad:

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Heinrich Klaasen, Matthew Hurst, Scott Currie, Josh Tongue, Tom Hartley, Sonny Baker, Tom Aspinwall, Noor Ahmad, Rachin Ravindra, Lewis Gregory, Ben McKinney, George Garton.

Northern Superchargers: Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Ben Dwarshuis, Graham Clark, Pat Brown, Tom Lawes, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Michael Pepper, Dawid Malan.

Birmingham Phoenix: Liam Livingstone, Ben Duckett, Trent Boult, Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Dan Mousley, Tim Southee, Will Smeed, Chris Wood, Aneurin Donald, Joe Clarke, Harry Moore, Tom Helm.

London Spirit: Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Kane Williamson, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Ollie Pope, Keaton Jennings, Jamie Overton, David Warner, Luke Wood, Jamie Smith, Ashton Turner, Jafer Chohan, Wayne Madsen.

Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Banton, John Turner, Sam Cook, Sam Hain, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison, David Willey, Lockie Ferguson, Max Holden, George Linde, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed.

Welsh Fire: Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Luke Wells, Stephen Eskinazi, David Payne, Paul Walter, Chris Woakes, Riley Meredith, Chris Green, Saif Zaib, Josh Hull, Mason Crane.

Oval Invincibles: Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox, Rashid Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Sam Billings, Gus Atkinson, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira, Tawanda Muyeye, Jason Behrendorff, Miles Hammond, Jordan Clark.

Southern Brave: James Vince, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, Faf du Plessis, Leus Du Plooy, Craig Overton, Laurie Evans, Finn Allen, Danny Briggs, James Coles, Michael Bracewell, Reece Topley, Jordan Thompson.

The Hundred 2025 Women's Squad:

Manchester Originals: Amelia Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone, Beth Mooney, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Evelyn Jones, Kathryn Bryce, Fi Morris, Danielle Gregory, Deandra Dottin, Seren Smale, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan.

Northern Superchargers: Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Grace Ballinger, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge.

Birmingham Phoenix: Ellyse Perry, Amy Jones, Emily Arlott, Megan Schutt, Hannah Baker, Charis Pavely, Sterre Kalis, Ailsa Lister, Georgia Voll, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Bethan Ellis.

London Spirit: Grace Harris, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Deepti Sharma, Georgia Redmayne, Eva Gray, Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro, Heather Knight, Issy Wong, Rebecca Tyson.

Trent Rockets: Ash Gardner, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Heather Graham, Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Natasha Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy, Jodi Grewcock, Emma Jones, Ellie Threlkeld.

Welsh Fire: Hayley Matthews, Tammy Beaumont, Jessica Jonassen, Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Bryce, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Georgia Davis, Emily Windsor, Beth Langston, Sophia Dunkley, Katie George, Katie Levick.

Oval Invincibles: Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Meg Lanning, Tash Farrant, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Jo Gardner, Rachel Slater, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Kalea Moore.

Southern Brave: Laura Wolvaardt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby, Sophie Devine, Chloe Tryon, Mady Villiers, Josie Groves, Phoebe Graham.

A total of 348 cricketers were listed in the overseas players draft, while 270 domestic players were up for grabs in the men's category. The women's players draft saw 120 domestic and 110 overseas cricketers register for selection.

