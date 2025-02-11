The Tata Women's Premier League Season 3 is set for a start on February 11. Last season, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise bagged their first-ever title in the Indian domestic circuit by winning the WPL 2024. This season, the same five teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz will contend yet again for the trophy. These five teams will play 20 games in the league phase, and then the team that finishes at the top spot will enter the final, while the teams that finish second and third will play a knock-out game to reach there. The winner of the grand finale will win the WPL 2025, just like the first couple of seasons when MI-W and RCB-W won. WPL 2025: A Look at Previous Finishes of the Five Franchises Ahead of Women's Premier League Season 3.

WPL has been a game-changer for women's cricket in India. Since its inception in 2023, a large chunk of the audience have been attracted to women's cricket for the glitz, glamour, and passion of the game and tournament. Now, with WPL back with its third edition, it brings back the exciting matches yet again. The tournament starts with a game at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, where hosts Gujarat Giants lock horns with defending champions RCB. The final of the tournament will be held on March 15 at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. Kate Cross Opens Up on Withdrawing From Upcoming WPL 2025 Edition, Star Speedster Says, ‘Need To Take Time to Rehab Her Injury Fully’.

How To Watch Live Telecast of WPL 2025 on TV in India?

Back in January 2023, Viacom18 won the broadcasting rights of Tata WPL for a five-year tenure. Now, after the merger of Jio and Star Sports India, WPL 2025 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to catch the live telecast of all the matches of WPL 2025.

How To Watch Live Streaming of WPL 2025 Online in India?

Viacom18 won the broadcasting rights of WPL for a five-year tenure. Now, after the merger of Jio and Star Sports India, WPL 2025 will be live-streamed in the Disney+ Hotstar app. Fans can watch all the matches of TATA WPL 2025 online Live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website for free.

