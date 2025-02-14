The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 is back with its third edition and it promises to be an exciting one! Prior to the WPL 2025, all the teams made some impactful additions to their squads as they aim to have their hands on the title. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the defending champions of WPL 2025, having beaten Delhi Capitals in a thrilling final last year to win the first title in the history of the franchise. They take on Gujarat Giants in the first match of WPL 2025. But fans interestingly are not able to watch Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streaming on the JioCinema app and website. Read below to find out the reason. WPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Women's Premier League Season Three.

The WPL 2025 is set to be held across four venues-- Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Mumbai and it will be interesting to see which among the five teams end up winning the WPL 2025 title after the final, that will be held at the Brabourne Stadium on March 15. The WPL live streaming, in both seasons, has been available on the JioCinema app and website for free. But this is not the case this time around. WPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women's Premier League Franchises After Mini Auction.

Why is WPL 2025 Live Streaming Online Not Available on JioCinema?

As mentioned above, the WPL in both seasons so far, have had live streaming available on the JioCinema app and website. This time, the WPL 2025 live streaming online will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. JioHotstar is the newly-branded streaming platform that has come as a result of the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar platforms merging into one. Fans who are keen on watching WPL 2025 free live streaming can watch the same on the JioHotstar app and website.

