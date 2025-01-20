Women’s Premier League 2025 Full Schedule: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 schedule is out and the third edition of the tournament takes place between February 14 and March 15. The WPL 2025 will feature five teams- Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz. Meanwhile, you can download the WPL 2025 full schedule in PDF format, here. The WPL 2025 will be held across four cities- Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Mumbai. WPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women's Premier League Franchises After Mini Auction.

The WPL 2025 follows the previous year’s format. The five teams will face off against each other once. After the first round, the team finishing on top of the WPL 2025 points table will qualify for the final directly. The second and third-placed teams will then contest in Qualifier or Eliminator and the winner of this fixture will head to the WPL 2025 final which will be held at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai on March 15. Year Ender 2024: A Look Back at the Top Three Purchases by Franchises During Women’s Premier League 2025 Auction in Bengaluru.

WPL 2025 Full Schedule

Date Match Start time (IST) Venue February 14 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Vadodara February 15 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Vadodara February 16 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Vadodara February 17 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Vadodara February 18 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Vadodara February 19 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Vadodara February 21 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru February 22 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz 7:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru February 24 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz 7:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru February 25 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants 7:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru February 26 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz 7:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru February 27 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants 7:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru February 28 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru March 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru March 3 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants 7:30 PM Ekana Stadium, Lucknow March 6 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Ekana Stadium, Lucknow March 7 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Ekana Stadium, Lucknow March 8 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM Ekana Stadium, Lucknow March 10 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants 7:30 PM CCI, Mumbai March 11 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM CCI, Mumbai March 13 Eliminator - 2nd in league stage vs 3rd in league stage 7:30 PM CCI, Mumbai March 15 Final - 1st in league stage vs Eliminator winner 7:30 PM CCI, Mumbai

Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the WPL 2024 after defeating Delhi Capitals in the final. RCB-W will start this year’s edition as defending champions. Mumbai Indians won the inaugural WPL in 2023 after defeating Delhi Capitals in the final.

