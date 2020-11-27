Christchurch, November 27: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan has revealed said that the New Zealand government has given Pakistan cricket team a "final warning" to adhere to coronavirus safety guidelines after six members of the touring side tested positive for Covid-19. Khan said that PCB was informed that three to four standard operating procedures (SOPs) were violated by Pakistani cricketers.

"Boys, I spoke to the New Zealand government and they told us there were three or four breaches of protocols. They have a zero-tolerance policy and they've given us a final warning. We understand that this is a difficult time for you, and you went through similar conditions in England," ESPNcricinfo quoted Khan as saying in a Whatsapp voice message to the players. Pakistan Players Could Be Sent Home Before Start of New Zealand Tour for Breach in COVID-19 Protocols, Entire Team Given ‘Final Warning’ After Flouting Quarantine Rules.

"It's not easy. But this is a matter of the nation's respect and credibility. Observe these 14 days and then you'll have the freedom to go to restaurants and roam about freely. They have told me in clear terms that if we commit one more breach, they'll send us home," he added.

On Thursday, NZC informed that it was reported to them that some of the members of the Pakistan side, which is currently in isolation at a facility in Christchurch, had "contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation".

"Two of these six results have been deemed "historical"; four have been confirmed as new," NZC had stated in a media release.

"This means that, in line with the protocols governing the squad's entry into New Zealand, the six members of the squad will be moved to the quarantine arm of the managed isolation facility," it added.

Following the development, the Pakistan team's exemption to train while in managed isolation has been put on hold "until investigations have been completed". The PCB CEO further said it would be "very embarrassing" if the Pakistan team is sent back. Pakistan and New Zealand are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests, starting December 18.

