Pakistan Super League 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Online in India and Bangladesh: Watch PSL T20 Free Live Telecast on TV As per IST

Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) kicks off today with a grand opening ceremony at the National Stadium in Karachi. The first match of the PSL 2020 will take place between the Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. But before the first match, fans will witness grand PSL 2020 opening ceremony. Meanwhile, you can check below the live streaming details of the 2020 PSL opening ceremony. As per reports around 350 artistes will be performing at the National Stadium in Karachi with different kinds of music comprising various genres-Sufi, pop, rock, bhangra and folk. How to Watch Pakistan Super League 2020 Live Streaming Online in India and Bangladesh: Get PSL T20 Free Live Telecast As per IST.

A host of renowned names like Abrar-ul-Haq, Aima Baig, Abu Mohammad, Fareed Ayaz, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Sanam Marvi and rock band Soch will perform in the opening ceremony. Fawad Khan, Aima Baig, Haroon Shahid, Bilal Ali of Kashmir who had joined hands for the promotions song, ‘Khel Ja Dil Se’ are also expected to enthrall the audiences with their performances. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the opening ceremony below:

How to Watch PSL 2020 Opening Ceremony Venue and Time in IST

The opening ceremony of PSL 2020 will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi. The PSL 2020 opening ceremony will start around 7:30 PM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST).

How to Watch PSL 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming in India

Good news for fans in India is that PSL 2020 Opening Ceremony will be available both online and on TV in India. For live streaming of PSL 2020 opening ceremony in India, fans can access cricketgateway.com.

How to Watch PSL 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Telecast in India for Free

If you want to watch PSL 2020 live telecast in India, then DSport is the TV channel having broadcast rights of the league. DSport will provide live telecast of PSL 2020 matches, but there is no confirmation on whether it will provide live telecast of PSL 2020 opening ceremony. Fans can tune into DSport and check for the PSL opening ceremony telecast.

How to Watch PSL 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming and Free Telecast in Bangladesh

For fans in Bangladesh, PSL 2020 opening ceremony will be available both online and on TV as well. For PSL 2020 live streaming, fans in Bangladesh can access rabbitholebd.com. The PSL 2020 live streaming will be possible available on rabbitholebd’s YouTube channel as well. For free TV telecast, fans in Bangladesh can tune into Gazi TV also known as GTV.