PSL 2020 Live Telecast in India: DSport to Broadcast Pakistan Super League T20 Season 5

Logos of DSport and PSL 2019. (Photo Credits: Official websites)

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 begins from February 20 in Karachi. This will be the fifth season of PSL T20. The PSL 2020 live telecast will be provided by DSport, a sports channel from Discovery India network, in India. The channel has in the past provided live telecast of the PSL as well. Last year, following the Pulwama attack, DSport stopped PSL telecast in India. However, towards the end of the league it resumed the broadcast once again. Meanwhile, for the first time, PSL will be completely played in Pakistan with local and international players ready to showcase their talent. Pakistan Super League 2020 Schedule in PDF: Download PSL T20 Season 5 Full Timetable With Fixtures, Matches, Team and Venue Details.

The night matches in PSL will start at 7:30 PM as per IST while during double-headers, the first game will be played at 02:30 PM. In the opening match of PSL 2020, Quetta Gladiators will take on Islamabad United.

“The presence of international stars will ensure each and every match will offer high quality contest – a core proposition to engage cricket aficionados in the country. We are working towards aggregating marquee properties across variety of sports with an aim to engage passionate fan communities,” said Discovery South Asia senior VP affiliate sales and head sports business Vijay Rajput. PSL 2020 Official Anthem Released: 'Tayyar Hain' Song Features Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Other Cricketers Ahead of Pakistan Super League Season 5 (Watch Video).

PSL 2020 will feature six teams- Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. Overseas cricketers like Darren Sammy, Lendl Simmons, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Colin Ingram, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn and Shane Watson will be seen in action in PSL 2020.