Pakistan vs Afghanistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for UAE Tri-Series 2025 Final: The Pakistan National Cricket Team and Afghanistan National Cricket Team will lock horns in what promises to be a thrilling UAE Tri-Series 2025 final on Sunday, September 7. Both teams, on expected lines, have made it to the final with hosts UAE (United Arab Emirates) being eliminated and now, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is set to witness a final worth remembering with both teams having in-form players. With the Asia Cup 2025 tournament coming up, the PAK vs AFG UAE Tri-Series 2025 final gains even more importance. Meanwhile, let us take a look at the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for the UAE Tri-Series 2025 final. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Online, UAE Tri-Series 2025 Final: How To Watch PAK vs AFG T20I Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?

The rivalry between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been pretty even so far in the UAE Tri-Series 2025. Pakistan kick-started the UAE Tri-Series 2025 on a high with a 39-run victory over Afghanistan. The Rashid Khan-led side then bounced back to score an 18-run victory over Pakistan. Both teams have had victories over the UAE heading into the T20I Tri-Series 2025 final. Pakistan vs Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 To Take Place in November 2025, Matches to Be Held in Rawalpindi and Lahore (Check Full Schedule).

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, UAE Tri-Series 2025 Final T20I Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sahibzada Farhan (PAK), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Batters: Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Salman Ali Agha (PAK), Hasan Nawaz (PAK), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)

All-Rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Saim Ayub (PAK)

Bowlers: Haris Rauf (PAK), Rashid Khan (AFG), Shahid Afridi (AFG)

Who Will Win Pakistan vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 Final Match?

The UAE Tri-Series 2025 final is expected to be a blockbuster affair regardless of the result and both teams will look to put their absolute best foot forward in winning the match. Pakistan and Afghanistan both have scored wins against each other in the UAE Tri-Series 2025 so far and the PAK vs AFG final is expected to be a pretty evenly fought contest. But Pakistan can be backed to come out on top in the end and clinch the UAE Tri-Series 2025.

