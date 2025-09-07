Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team, UAE Tri-Series 2025 Final Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Pakistan will be facing Afghanistan in the final of the Tri-Nations T20 series, with both teams set to battle hard for supremacy. It has been an enthralling series so far, with both these sides claiming three wins out of their four matches played. Pakistan finished top of the standings courtesy of a superior net run rate. UAE lost all their matches played, but did put up a fight against teams superior to them on every front. Pakistan versus Afghanistan will be streamed on the FanCode app and website from 8:30 PM IST. Pakistan vs Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 To Take Place in November 2025, Matches to Be Held in Rawalpindi and Lahore (Check Full Schedule).

Saim Ayub in the top order is a key player for Pakistan for his ability to dominate in the powerplays, although he will need to work on his consistency. Fakhar Zaman, the veteran batsman, will need to hold the innings together in the middle phases of the innings with Mohammad Haris and Hassan Nawaz as the pinch hitters. Shaheen Afridi will be the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Green.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran will open the innings for Afghanistan and the duo will have to do the bulk of the scoring for the team, given the form they are in. Karim Janat and Mohammad Ishaq are relatively inexperienced and will need to show resolve battling on the big stage. Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are T20 specialists and should be amongst the wickets. Pakistan Enter UAE Tri-Series 2025 Final; Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman Power Salman Ali Agha and Co into Summit Clash Against Afghanistan Following 31-Run Victory Against UAE.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 Details

Match Pakistan vs Afghanistan Date Sunday, September 7 Time 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Live Streaming and Telecast Details Eurosport (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Pakistan vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 Final? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team will go up against the Afghanistan National Cricket Team in the UAE Tri-Series 2025 Final on Sunday, September 7. The PAK vs AFG UAE Tri-Series 2025 final is set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Pakistan vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 Final?

Eurosport is the official broadcast partner in India for the UAE Tri-Series 2025. Hence, fans in India will be able to watch the Pakistan vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 final match live telecast on the Eurosport channel on TV sets. For the PAK vs AFG UAE Tri-Series 2025 Final match live streaming, online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 Final?

FanCode has the streaming rights to the UAE Tri-Series 2025. Fans in India can watch the PAK vs AFG UAE Tri-Series 2025 Final match live streaming on the FanCode app and website. But for that, fans would require a match pass worth Rs 29. Pakistan will battle hard in this tie and should secure a victory at the end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2025 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).