Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 Schedule: Pakistan would host Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the T20I Tri-Series in November 2025. Afghanistan's participation in the T20I Tri-Series 2025 was confirmed by the ACB (Afghanistan Cricket Board) in a statement on their website, which shared details about the PAK vs AFG vs SL T20I Tri-Series 2025, along with the dates and venues. The PAK vs AFG vs SL T20I Tri-Series 2025 is set to start on November 17 and it will come to an end on November 29. Before that, all three teams will be in action in the Asia Cup 2025, which will also be played in T20 format this year.

The format of the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 is a pretty simple one. Every team would play against each other twice and the sides that finish in the top two spots on the points table would make it to the final. Rawalpindi will host the first two matches, while the remainder of the tournament, including the final, will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, which underwent reconstruction and renovation prior to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year. Pakistan Cricketer Haider Ali Cleared Of Alleged Rape Charges As Manchester Police Find ’No Conclusive Evidence’: Report.

PAK vs AFG vs SL Tri-Series 2025 Full Schedule

Date Match Venue November 17 Pakistan vs Afghanistan Rawalpindi November 19 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Rawalpindi November 22 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Lahore November 23 Pakistan vs Afghanistan Lahore November 25 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Lahore November 27 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Lahore November 29 Final Lahore

A Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will kickstart the T20I Tri-Series 2025 on November 17. The Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 final would be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on November 29. This T20I Tri-Series would serve as good preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which is slated to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

