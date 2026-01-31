Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Pakistan faces Australia on 31 January, in the PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium, with the hosts standing on the brink of a historic series victory. You can find Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Leading 1-0 following a disciplined 22-run win on Thursday, Salman Ali Agha’s side aims to clinch their first T20I series against the Australians in over seven years. Is Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I 2026 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports?.

Australia Bolstered by Mitchell Marsh’s Return

The visitors receive a major boost today as regular captain Mitchell Marsh is expected to return to the starting XI after missing the series opener due to workload management. His return, alongside seasoned campaigners Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis, provides much-needed experience to a batting order that struggled against Pakistan's spin quartet in the first game.

Australia’s primary focus will be on navigating the middle overs. In the first T20I, despite a brisk start from Travis Head, the team collapsed from a promising position, eventually being restricted to 146/8. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who claimed 4/24 in the previous match, remains Australia's most potent weapon on this dry track. Meanwhile, fans searching for the PAK vs AUS broadcast can read here.

Pakistan Eyeing a Clean Sweep

Pakistan enters the second match with immense momentum. The opening victory showcased their tactical maturity, particularly the decision to rely heavily on spin. Saim Ayub was the standout performer, contributing 40 runs with the bat before taking two crucial wickets, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Captain Salman Ali Agha is likely to maintain the same spin-heavy combination, featuring Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz. The hosts are aware that a win today would secure the series with a game to spare, allowing them to experiment further in the final match ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.