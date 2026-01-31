Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, and other spinners have managed to bundle out Australia for 108, ensuring the hosts win the contest by 90 runs and take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-T20I series. Salman Ali Agha and Usman Khan scored fifties in quick time, helping Pakistan notch up an imposing total of 198/5. This is Pakistan's first T20I series win over Australia after 2018.
OUT! Two-in Two for Shadab Khan. Sean Abbott's stay lasts just one ball, as the batter chops the ball onto his stumps. The angled bat became Bartlett's undoing.
OUT! Xavier Bartlett went for the big shot, but ended up holing out to the mid-on fielder. Shadab Khan enticed the batter to play a shot, which Bartlett obliged, and persished for 8-ball 10.
OUT! Usman Tariq gets his first wicket of the night, and Cameron Green's knock comes to an end on 35. The spinners have been all over Australia, with all wickets falling to them. Several mystery spinners have been the downfall of Australian batters, with ball gripping and turning.
OUT! Cooper Connolly gets bowled by Shadab Khan. Connolly went for the flick, but the ball turned ever-so slightly and went inside the edge and crashed into the middle stump.
OUT! Another preemptive shot that ends in a dismissal. Matt Renshaw wanted to play the ramp shot, but ended up missing the ball and getting leg-before, handing Mohammed Nawaz his first wicket of the match.
OUT! Abrar Ahmed is putting up a show in Lahore, picking wickets dirt cheap. Josh Inglis went for the reverse-sweep but misread the ball completely and got himself LBW.
OUT! Abrar Ahmed gets two in two, and Travis Head is dismissed for 4. Head failed to read the delivery, which kept low, and rocked the batter's wickets.
OUT! Abrar Ahmed draws first blood for Pakistan, and Australian captain Mitchell Marsh has to walk back. Marsh failed to read the delivery and got trapped leg-before for a 14-ball 18. This has been a perfect start for Pakistan, with the lack of pace on the delivery, making life tougher for the Australian openers in the middle.
The pressure will be on Australian openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh to provide their side a steady start, with the target being nearly 200. The opening stands need to be solid, given the spinners Pakistan possesses in their line-up.
Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Pakistan faces Australia on 31 January, in the PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium, with the hosts standing on the brink of a historic series victory. You can find Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Leading 1-0 following a disciplined 22-run win on Thursday, Salman Ali Agha’s side aims to clinch their first T20I series against the Australians in over seven years. Is Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I 2026 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports?.
Australia Bolstered by Mitchell Marsh’s Return
The visitors receive a major boost today as regular captain Mitchell Marsh is expected to return to the starting XI after missing the series opener due to workload management. His return, alongside seasoned campaigners Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis, provides much-needed experience to a batting order that struggled against Pakistan's spin quartet in the first game.
Australia’s primary focus will be on navigating the middle overs. In the first T20I, despite a brisk start from Travis Head, the team collapsed from a promising position, eventually being restricted to 146/8. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who claimed 4/24 in the previous match, remains Australia's most potent weapon on this dry track. Meanwhile, fans searching for the PAK vs AUS broadcast can read here.
Pakistan Eyeing a Clean Sweep
Pakistan enters the second match with immense momentum. The opening victory showcased their tactical maturity, particularly the decision to rely heavily on spin. Saim Ayub was the standout performer, contributing 40 runs with the bat before taking two crucial wickets, earning him the Player of the Match award.
Captain Salman Ali Agha is likely to maintain the same spin-heavy combination, featuring Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz. The hosts are aware that a win today would secure the series with a game to spare, allowing them to experiment further in the final match ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.