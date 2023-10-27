The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has finally commenced in India. Fans are getting unlimited and exciting cricketing actions from the cricket stadiums all over India hosting the much-awaited matches of the competition. New Zealand and India have looked the most well-rounded sides till now in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. South Africa promises big although the pressure-handling is yet a big test for them. England and Australia have a few weaknesses while the quality and experience covers for it. Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Netherlands look to make impacts while Sri Lanka struggle with injury blows. Most Runs in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan has been unpredictable as always. They are yet to perform as a unit with the batting, bowling, fielding not complementing each other per expectations. Captain Babar Azam has been under pressure and the injuries of some key players didn't help his case at all. Pakistan have been good in patches, showing glimpses of being a good team, but the pursuit for a semifinal spot will require more than that. For entire information on whether Pakistan Cricket Team can qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals, read more. Most Wickets in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Position Played Won Lost N/R Tied NRR Points 5th 6 2 4 0 0 -0.387 4

Date Match Venue Result Oct 06 Pakistan vs Netherlands Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Pakistan won by 81 Runs Oct 10 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Pakistan won by 6 Wickets Oct 14 India vs Pakistan Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad India won by 7 Wickets Oct 20 Australia vs Pakistan M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Australia won by 62 Runs Oct 23 Pakistan vs Afghanistan MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Afghanistan won by eight wickets Oct 27 Pakistan vs South Africa MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai South Africa win by one wicket Oct 31 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Eden Gardens, Kolkata Nov 04 New Zealand vs Pakistan M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Nov 11 Pakistan vs England Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Can Pakistan Qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi-Final?

With two wins and four losses in their five games played, Pakistan is currently at the sixth position of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table, behind New Zealand, India, South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka. Catching up to New Zealand and India will be difficult as they have gained some distance in the lead. The loss against South Africa also pushes them back further and now they are virtually fighting for only one spot. To reach there Pakistan have to win all three of their games with a very good margin. This keeps the outside chance open for Pakistan to stay in contention for the semifinals despite being pushed to the corner.

They still have game left against Bangladesh, whom they defeated in the recently finished Asia Cup 2023 and will back themselves to win again. But the loss against Afghanistan means they have to win the three big matches against England, New Zealand and Bangladesh and that also with good margins. With six wins and a healthy net run rate, they can sneak through for a spot in the semifinals if Australia and England drop points through remainder of their campaign. Their current net run rate is in the negatives, a poor -0.387. They have to win pressure matches by a big margin to recover their run rate and take it in positive which will ensure they have a good chance to enter the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

