England (ENG) will square off against Pakistan (PAK) in the first test of the three-match series, commencing on Thursday, 1 December 2022 at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The scheduled time of the match is 10:30 AM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). England team is touring Pakistan first time since 2005 for the test series, making it a historic meeting. Sadly, there is a possible threat of a 24-hour delay to the much-anticipated first test looming, due to a suspected viral infection contracted by 13 to 14 members of the England squad. Though the officials from both England and Pakistan Cricket Board had a meeting to discuss all possible options related to postponement, the final decision will be made by the England team doctors two hours before the start of the match on Thursday, after assessing the players, whether they are fit to play or not. Several England Players Including Ben Stokes Feeling Unwell Due to Virus Ahead of PAK vs ENG First Test at Rawalpindi, Skip Final Practice Session

The series is a part of the second edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. For the Green Shirts, it will be the second-last test series of the current WTC cycle and the final test series for England. Babar Azam's side is placed fifth in the test rankings and are still in the close run to qualify for the final spot of the World Test Championship, to be held in Oval, next year. Whereas, for England, who are placed seventh in the current WTC standing, it's too late and out of question to awaken a chance for a final spot.

Ben Stokes will return to lead the England side, who has had a terrific year of longest format, backing him as a captain. 29-year-old all-rounder, Liam Livingstone is all set to make his test debut in Rawalpindi, who is also hit by illness, unfortunately. After a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of England in the T20I World Cup final in November this year, the green shirts will be eager to take a fresh start and disappoint the Englishmen in the red-ball series on home soil.

When is Pakistan vs England 1st Test 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test will be played at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi starting from 1 December 2022 (Thursday). The PAK vs ENG test match has a scheduled time of 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Pakistan vs England 1st Test 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs ENG 2022 in India and will provide the Live Telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network Channels to watch Pakistan vs England 1st Test match live telecast on their TV sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch the Test match on PTV Sports.

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the Live Streaming of the PAK vs ENG Test series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 1st Test 2022 Online.

