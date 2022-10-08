Pakistan will look for their second win in the New Zealand tri-series when it takes the hosts at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Men in Green played some quality cricket against Bangladesh in a 21-run victory. Although the team faced issues with the middle order once again, the overall performance, particularly from their bowlers was top-notch. The team management is now getting very close to its preferred playing eleven which bodes well for them given the T20 World Cup is just days away now. The BlackCaps is one of the most consistent teams in international cricket in the recent past and playing at home, they will fancy their chances. New Zealand versus Pakistan will be streamed on Amazon Prime from 11:30 AM IST. PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand NZ T20I Tri-Series Cricket Match in Christchurch

New Zealand suffered a blow when their star player Daryl Mitchell suffered an injury while training and has been ruled out of the tri-series. His participation in the World Cup is now a significant doubt with the recovery period being a bit longer. Dane Cleaver has been roped in to replace the talented batsman. The BlackCaps will bank on Kane Williamson to lead the side well while also performing with the bat. Martin Guptill is an experienced player that has an important role to play in the batting unit. The pace trio of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Lockie Ferguson is one of the best in the world and gives the side the edge.

Mohammad Rizwan is one of the most consistent players in international cricket at the moment. He scored a brilliant 78 against Bangladesh and is the kind of player that holds the innings together. Babar Azam and Shan Masood were the other batters that managed to get some runs but the middle order in large disappointed. The pacers on the side are quality and New Zealand will have to be wary of them.

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, NZ Tri-Series 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match in the tri-series will be played on October 08, 2022 (Saturday). The game will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and it is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, NZ Tri-Series 2022 in India?

Unfortunately, the match would not be available for live telecast in India, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans can watch live streaming of this clash and more information on that is available below.

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, NZ Tri-Series 2022 Live Streaming Online

Amazon Prime Video have the live-streaming rights of the New Zealand tri-series in India. And, will provide live streaming online of the PAK vs NZ match T20I tri-series 2022 in India. So, fans will have to subscribe to Prime Video services in India to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand, Tri-Series 2022 match live streaming online. New Zealand at home make up for a side difficult to beat and they should win this game.

