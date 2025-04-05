New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: Having already lost the series Pakistan will be looking for a consolation win as they face hosts New Zealand in the last game of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. New Zealand won the first ODI by 73 runs and then sealed the series with an 84-run victory in the second ODI. Meanwhile, for NZ vs PAK free live streaming online and telecast details continue reading. NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Mount Maunganui.

Pakistan were set a target of 293 in the second ODI. However, the Green Shirts managed only 208 runs with Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah making significant contributions down the order. For New Zealand Ben Sears scalped 5/59. In batting for New Zealand, Mitchell Hay smashed an unbeaten 99 off just 78 balls with a contribution from Muhammad Abbas (41 off 66).

When is New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team's third ODI will take place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, on Saturday, April 5. The NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI has a scheduled start time of 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Mount Maunganui.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2025?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the New Zealand cricket matches in India. The NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 live telecast viewing option will be available on the Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 5 TV channels in India. Jio users can watch the NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 on the JioTV app for free. For the New Zealand vs Pakistan online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2025?

As Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the NZ vs PAK three-match ODI 2025 series, the live streaming viewing option of the series will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV app and website, in exchange for a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI live streaming online viewing options in India on its website and mobile app in exchange for a match pass. Amazon Prime Video will also provide NZ vs PAK live streaming but at the cost of a subscription.

