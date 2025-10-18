New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Match 19 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will see the New Zealand national cricket team take on the Pakistan women national cricket team on October 18. The NZ-W vs PAK-W match is crucial for White Ferns, who have one win from four matches, and will play tougher opponents in India Women and England Women in their final two group matches. New Zealand Women are fifth in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 points table, and with only three remaining semifinal spots up for grabs, they will need to find their A game quickly, having lost their matches from winnable situations. New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 19 and Who Will Win NZ-W vs PAK-W?.

On the other hand, Pakstan have managed to come into good position, but rain have played spoilsport on most occasions, with one match getting abandoned, while suffering three losses. Pakistan alongwith Sri Lanka are the only team without win in the tournament. Captain Fatima Sana has led from the front, claiming wickets, well supported by Diana Baig. The batting needs to turn up big time, with almost all batters failing to come up with runs.

Match NZ-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Saturday, October 18 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

The New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team will lock horns against the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Saturday, October 18. The NZ-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and commence at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Alyssa Healy Becomes Australia’s All-Time Leading Century Scorer in WODI World Cup History, Achieves Feat During AUS-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s WC 2025 Match.

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For NZ-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. South Africa have been effective in finding ways to secure wins, and this would be another such instance for them.

