PAK vs NZ T20 Match PTV Sports Live Online: Pakistan will fight for pride as they take on New Zealand in the third and last T20I of the series. The encounter takes place at the McLean Park, Napier on Tuesday (December 22). With the Kiwis having an inevitable 2-0 lead, the third match is a mere dead rubber, but Kane Williamson’s men will not want to lose the chance of registering a clean sweep. On the other hand, the Men in Green need to revamp their strategies and find their best combination to get a consolation victory. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other details of PAK vs NZ match, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2020.

Although it would be wrong to say that Pakistan were completely outplayed in the first two matches, they weren’t able to capitalize on the crucial moments. Their top-order looked quite fragile in the absence of Babar Azam while all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim did a decent job. On the other hand, New Zealand were able to come together as a unit in the first two games with Tim Seifert, Jacob Duffy and Tim Southee being the stand-out performers. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistani Batsmen After 9-Wicket Defeat Against New Zealand in the Second T20I 2020.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20 2020 Schedule and Match Timings

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the 3rd T20I match of the three-match series on December 22, 2020, at McLean Park in Napier. The match will begin 7:00 pm local time and 11:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST). PCB Appoints Muhammad Wasim as Chief Selector Till ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20 2020 in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of PAK vs NZ 3rd T20I match on TV. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide the free telecast on TV. For live PAK vs NZ online streaming details read below.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20 2020 Live Streaming Online

Fans can now catch free live score updates of PAK vs NZ 3rd T20I match on FanCode mobile app. However, for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I match live streaming online, users will have to pay a nominal fee. Users will have to pay Rs 19 for match pass or Rs 49 for PAK vs NZ T20I Series 2020 pass also known as season pass.

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan(c), Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Hasnai

