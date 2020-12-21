New Zealand will eye a clean sweep as they take on Pakistan in the third and last T20I of the series at the McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday (December 22). The Kiwis already have a 2-0 inevitable lead which makes the final game a mere dead rubber. Nevertheless, Kane Williamson’s men will not want to miss out on the opportunity of getting a whitewash. At the same time, Pakistan have nothing but pride to play for, and they’ll not want to come second in the contest yet another time. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for NZ vs PAK clash. Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistani Batsmen After 9-Wicket Defeat Against New Zealand in the Second T20I 2020.

Pakistan’s top order has looked fragile in absence of Babar Azam which is the main reason behind their failure. Nevertheless, Mohammad Hafeez scored a 99 in his previous outing while all-rounders Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim have also done reasonably well. On the other hand, the home team have ticked all the boxes. Tim Seifert scored half-centuries in the first two games while all-rounders Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner also did well in their respective roles. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keepers for NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I Dream11 team should be Tim Seifert (NZ) and Glenn Phillips (NZ).

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be a good idea to go with three batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Kane Williamson (NZ), Martin Guptill (NZ) and Haider Ali (PAK).

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The three all-rounders for NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2020 team should be Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Imad Wasim (PAK) and Mohammad Hafeez (PAK).

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Trent Boult (NZ), Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Tim Southee (NZ).

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tim Seifert (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Martin Guptill (NZ), Haider Ali (PAK), Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Imad Wasim (PAK), Mohammad Hafeez (PAK), Trent Boult (NZ), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Tim Southee (NZ).

Tim Seifert (NZ) should be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while Mohammad Hafeez (PAK) is the ideal pick for the vice-captain slot.

