The Pakistani team lost the second T20I match against New Zealand at the Seddon Park. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the hosts crushed the Men in Green as they won the game by nine wickets. The defeat did not go down well with Shoaib Akhtar and he slammed the Pakistani batsmen. Mohammed Hafeez remained unbeaten on the score of 99 runs after two of their batsmen Haider Ali and Abdullah Shafique made way to the pavilion on the score of eight and zero. Hafeez’s innings came in as a breather for the team as he slammed 10 fours and five maximums. Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online.

None of the others made any significant contribution and the team scored 163 runs. Now Shoaib Akhtar who was watching the match was quite angry with the team and slammed them for not making the most of the conditions. During an interview with PTV, he said that the batsmen were all over the place. He labelled their batting as brainless. You just needed to place the ball on that small ground, and it would easily have been a four," Akhtar said on PTV Sports after Pakistan's defeat.

During the conversation, he also said that the players should not play a reckless shot and the Rawalpindi Express further cited an example of Haider Ali. He slammed a six and placed the same in the different region rather than repeating the same shots. The Kiwi batsmen achieved the total with quite an ease and Tim Seifert scored 84 runs from 63 balls. They just lost one wicket and New Zealand won the game by nine wickets.

