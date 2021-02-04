After winning the first Test match against South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan is all set for yet another mouth-watering encounter. The Men in Green won the first match by seven wickets. The second match will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live streaming details of the match, but before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. So on one hand where Pakistan would be eyeing a big win over South Africa, the visiting team would be looking to iron out all the differences and cut out on their sub-continent woes. PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021.

All eyes will be on Fawad Alam and Babar Azam as he had scored a century and led the team to a stunning win. On the other hand, from the South African side, Quinton de Kock and AB de Villers would be looked up to. Babar Azam spoke to the press before the second Test match and said that he does nt want the players to take the pressure. On the other hand, captain Quinton de Kock is aware of the fact that they do not enjoy a great record in the sub-continent. "We have won a couple of series and I have part of some but now we want to find a way to alter that,” he said during the presser. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021 will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The match will begin from February 4 (Tuesday). Day 1 of the Test will start from 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 in India?

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021 will be available on Sony Sports. Sony Network holds the broadcast rights for South Africa’s tour of Pakistan and will be live telecasting all the matches. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to watch the Test live on television. In Pakistan, the match will be live on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 Live Streaming Online

Fans in India can also follow the live-action of Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test day 1 online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the clash online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also catch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

Pakistan Squad: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Tabish Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Sajid Khan.

South Africa Squad: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Daryn Dupavillon, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen.

