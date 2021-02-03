South Africa will take on Pakistan in the second and final Test of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The encounter takes underway on February 4 (Thursday), and both teams have a lot to play for. While Pakistan, who won the first Test by seven wickets and are 1-0 up, would be eyeing a series victory, Quinton de Kock’s men can settle the scores 1-1 with a win. The game also gives opportunity to Dream11 fans to earn some cash with their right predictions. Below, we’ll look at the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for PAK vs SA game. Babar Azam Praised on Twitter for Making Winning Start to his Test Captaincy Career as Pakistan Defeat South Africa in 1st Test at Karachi.

While the Proteas team put up a good fight in the first Test, Pakistan proved to be too good for them. Fawad Alam scored a magnificent century as the home team got a 158-run lead in the first innings. Spin twins Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali dented the visitors with the ball, taking 14 wickets between them. For South Africa, Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada had impressive outings, but that wasn’t enough to take their side to safety. Meanwhile, as the second Test takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – We will pick Quinton de Kock (SA) and Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) as the two wicket-keeper batsmen for the Dream11 fantasy team.

India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Babar Azam (PAK), Azhar Ali (PAK), Fawad Alam (PAK) and Dean Elgar (SA) will be four batting specialist.

India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Faheem Ashraf (PAK) will be the lone all-rounder for this fantasy XI.

India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Nauman Ali (PAK), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Yasir Shah (PAK) and Keshav Maharaj (SA) will be the four bowlers in this team.

India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Azhar Ali (PAK), Fawad Alam (PAK), Dean Elgar (SA), Faheem Ashraf (PAK), Nauman Ali (PAK), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Yasir Shah (PAK), Keshav Maharaj (SA)

Yasir Shah (PAK) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Babar Azam (PAK) can fill the vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).