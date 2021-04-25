Pakistan and Zimbabwe will face each other in the third and final Twenty-20 game of the three-match series. The PAK vs ZIM, 3rd T20I 2021 clash will be played at the Harare Sports Club Stadium in Harare on April 25, 2021 (Sunday). Both sides are tied at 1-1 heading into the decider game of the series. Meanwhile, fans searching for PAK vs ZIM, 3rd T20I 2021 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Shoaib Malik Hits Out At Misbah-Ul-Haq And Pakistan Team Management After Batting Collapse Against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan suffered a shock defeat in the 2nd T20I game of the series as they were unable to chase down a score of 119 runs, getting bowled out for mere 99 runs. Babar Azam’s team will be looking to get back to winning ways in this game. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe, who recorded their first-ever win against Pakistan in T20Is will be looking to build in a brilliant performance and secure the series against one of the best sides in the world.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will be played on April 25, 2021 (Sunday). The game will be played at The Harare Sports Club in Harare and it is scheduled to begin at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) 11:00 AM and local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I 2021 in India?

Unfortunately, there are no broadcasters of Pakistan’s 2021 tour of Zimbabwe in India. Hence, the PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I will not be televised on any channel in India. In Pakistan, however, the game will be televised on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I 2021 match live through online streaming. The live streaming of the 2nd T20I is available on the FanCode app. Fans in Pakistan can log in to the official website of PTV Sports to watch the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2021 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).