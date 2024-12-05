Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: Pakistan take on Zimbabwe in the last game of the three-match T20I series. The Green Shirts have already pocketed the series and will be looking to make it 3-0 before boarding the flight to South Africa. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be looking to salvage some pride as they eye a one-off win in the series. Meanwhile, for PAK vs ZIM live streaming online and TV telecast details, scroll down. Highest Scores in T20s: Check List of Highest Team Totals in T20 Cricket History.

Zimbabwe were bundled out for just 57 runs with young spinner Sufiyan Muqeem scalping a five-wicket haul. The performance not only earned him a place in the T20 squad for the South Africa tour but for ODIs as well. Meanwhile, Pakistan have named their playing XI for the third T20I and have made three changes. Saim Ayub, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed and Irfan Khan Niazi have been left out. Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Arafat Minhas and Mohammad Hasnain have been named as replacements.

When is PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I 2024 will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, which has hosted all the PAK vs ZIM matches on this tour. The PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I will start at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Where to Watch PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I 2024 Live Telecast?

Sadly, there would be no live telecast available of the PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I 2024 due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the PAK vs ZIM live telecast on any TV channel. For the PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I 2024 viewing option online, read below. Pakistan Playing XI for 3rd T20I 2024 vs Zimbabwe Announced: Saim Ayub, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed Rested.

How to Watch PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I 2024 Live Streaming Online?

In India, FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the PAK vs ZIM T20I Series 2024. Fans looking for a live online viewing option can watch the PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website but will need a match pass to view live action.

