After losing the first T20I, the host Zimbabwe national cricket won the thrilling final T20I of the three-match series by three wickets against the Pakistan national cricket team at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday. Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett top-scored with the bat, whereas Tinotenda Maposa's late fireworks in the last over ensured their side won the third T20I by just two wickets. With this victory, Zimbabwe avoided the whitewash, and the three-match series between the host and Pakistan ended 2-1, with the Green Shirts winning the T20I series. Earlier, Pakistan won the ODI series by 2-1. Hilarious! Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Gets Run Out After Ending Up At Same End As Teammate Arafat Minhas While Stealing A Quick Single During ZIM vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

While chasing 133, Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett played a fighting knock of 43 runs. Captain Sikandar Raza tried his best towards the end as he ended up scoring 19 runs. Pakistan bowlers showcased their class and kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Towards the end, Tinotenda Maposa's unbeaten knock of 4-ball 12 guided his side to a memorable victory in Bulawayo.

Salman Agha's 32-run Knock Guided Pakistan to a Respectable Total

Earlier in the match, Pakistan were crumbling at 19-3 after the end of the first four overs. However, their stand-in captain, Salman Agha, played a crucial knock of 32 off as many deliveries, including three fours. Middle-order batters Tayyab Tahir (21), Qasim Akram (20), and Arafat Minhas (22*) fighting knocks guided the Green Shirts to a respectable 132-7 in 20 overs. With the ball, speedster Blessing Muzarabani bagged two wickets. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Set to Proceed With Hybrid Model, PCB's Demand of Tri-Series With India Declined: Report.

Brian Bennett and Tinotenda Maposa's Guides Zimbabwe to a Victory

While chasing 133, opener Brian Bennett played a fighting knock of 43 off 35 balls, including seven boundaries. However, Pakistan bowlers took wickets at regular intervals, which derailed Zimbabwe's batting attack. Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza played a valiant knock of 19 runs and was aiming to take his side to cross the finish line. Raza's wicket in the 16th over shifted the momentum towards Pakistan's favour. In the 20th over, Tinotenda Maposa struck two boundaries and remained unbeaten on 14 runs. Maposa's crucial hit ensured Zimbabwe stole a two-wicket win over Pakistan. Overall, this was just their third victory against the Green Shirts in T20Is.

