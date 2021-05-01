Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 29 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The PBKS vs DC clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 02, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams are coming into the game on the back of positive results. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create PBKS vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Punjab Kings returned to winning ways as they got the better of high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous IPL fixture. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals continued their winning run against an inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams will be aiming to build on their wins from the previous games and take a huge step towards playoff qualifications.

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers – KL Rahul (PBKS), Rishabh Pant (DC) must be the keepers.

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Chris Gayle (PBKS) must be the batsmen.

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Deepak Hooda (PBKS), Axar Patel (DC), Marcus Stoinis (DC) must be the all-rounders.

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS), Harpreet Brar (PBKS), Avesh Khan (DC) must be your bowlers.

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (PBKS), Rishabh Pant (DC), Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Chris Gayle (PBKS), Deepak Hooda (PBKS), Axar Patel (DC), Marcus Stoinis (DC), Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS), Harpreet Brar (PBKS), Avesh Khan (DC).

KL Rahul (PBKS) must be selected as the captain of your PBKS vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team while Shikhar Dhawan (DC) can be named as the vice-captain.

