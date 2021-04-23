Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The clash will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 23, 2021 (Friday). Both teams have suffered disappointing defeats in their previous games and will be aiming to bounce back. Meanwhile, fans searching for PBKS vs MI, IPL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. PBKS vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have had issues with their batting this season and they will look to address their issue ahead of this clash. KL Rahul’s team have lost three games on the bounce while Mumbai Indians were outplayed by Delhi Capitals in their last league game. The teams will be aiming to get back to winning ways at the expense of the other.

IPL 2021 Live Score

PBKS vs MI Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 17 on Star Sports TV Channels

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the PBKS vs MI clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

PBKS vs MI Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 17 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the PBKS vs MI match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2021 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).