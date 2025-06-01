Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Live Score Updates: It is all on the line as Punjab Kings square off against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1. The winner of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final on June 3. You can check the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here. After finishing right at the top of the IPL 2025 points table (the second consecutive time Shreyas Iyer has achieved it with a franchise), Punjab Kings (PBKS) were handed a massive loss by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, with Rajat Patidar and his men heading off to the final. It was a total batting failure for Punjab Kings as they managed just 101 in 14.1 overs and the paltry target was bettered quite easily by RCB, with the latter registering an emphatic 10-wicket win. However, Punjab Kings will reap the benefit of a top-two finish as they have one more shot at making the IPL 2025 final. Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch PBKS vs MI Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard

Mumbai Indians' campaign in IPL 2025 has been one of a tremendous comeback. The five-time champions looked totally down and out after winning just one match out of their first five in IPL 2025. But Hardik Pandya and his men scripted a fantastic turnaround, one that saw them register six straight wins and deservedly made it to the IPL 2025 playoffs. Mumbai Indians knocked out Gujarat Titans, one of the most in-form sides in IPL 2025, in the Eliminator and will have their sights firmly set on capturing a record-extending sixth title. PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2 Match.

Punjab Kings had come out on top the last time these two teams had met in IPL 2025, in a league stage match in Jaipur. Batting first, Mumbai Indians had scored 184/7 and Punjab Kings overhauled that target in 18.3 overs. But the fact that they previously lost to Punjab Kings would not bother Mumbai Indians much as they enter this IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 on the back of a win against Gujarat Titans--a team that had beaten them twice in the group stage. A riveting contest is on the cards and with a spot in the IPL 2025 final up for grabs, both teams are expected to throw the best that they have at each other.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Squads:

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(wk), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Naushad Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson, Ashwani Kumar, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Charith Asalanka, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju

