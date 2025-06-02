Mumbai, June 2: Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer was seen fuming at Shashank Singh during the customary post-match handshake after beating Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) on Sunday night. Iyer led from the front with a sensational 87 not out off 41 balls, guiding PBKS to a successful 204-run chase with six balls to spare as PBKS booked their place in the final for the second time in their history with a commanding five-wicket win over five-time champions MI. IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer, Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya Fined INR 24 Lakh, INR 30 Lakh After PBKS, MI Maintain Slow Over-Rate in Qualifier 2.

Following their remarkable win, the entire Punjab Kings' camp charged to the middle to hug the skipper and celebrate the feat of reaching the IPL final. In a viral video, when the PBKS players came to hug the skipper and celebrate the win, a moment of unexpected tension unfolded — as Shashank approached to join the celebrations, the PBKS captain appeared visibly upset, hurling a few sharp words at him.

Shreyas Iyer Heated Moment

#PBKSvsMI Shreyas Iyer angry on Shashank for His absence in running between games … pic.twitter.com/RCMPwJscvY — . (@itzfcking18) June 1, 2025

Shashank, however, chose not to react and quietly continued walking ahead. What triggered that angry reaction from the skipper was that Shashank was unable to make the non-striker's end in time and was caught short of the crease by a bullet Hardik Pandya throw.

Shashank walked back to the dugout after being run out for just 2 runs. Off the bowling of Trent Boult, Shashank Singh hit the low full-toss wide of Hardik Pandya at mid-on. Shashank jogged for a single that resulted in him being run out and thus giving MI an opening. The dismissal happened off the fourth delivery of the 17th over as PBKS needed 35 to win off 21 deliveries with six wickets remaining. PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer Reflects on Victory Over Mumbai Indians.

Chasing 204, Punjab reached the target in 19 overs, riding on a series of key contributions. Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis gave the chase early impetus with a 21-ball 38, including 20 runs off a single over from Jasprit Bumrah. Although PBKS lost early wickets, Iyer held firm and found steady support from Nehal Wadhera, who struck 48 off 29 deliveries during an 84-run fourth-wicket stand.

Iyer paced his innings expertly, starting cautiously before accelerating in the final phase with a flurry of boundaries. His knock featured eight sixes and five fours. PBKS will now join RCB in the final, making it there for the 1st time since 2014, and marking the first occasion since 2016 that the game will see a new champion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2025 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).