IPL 2025 has been one of the most exciting seasons in recent times and the battle for the ultimate prize has become more and more intense in the playoffs. RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) have one hand on the elusive IPL trophy after they made it to the final on the back of an emphatic victory over Punjab Kings. Rajat Patidar and co rode on a superb bowling performance, bowling out Punjab Kings for just 101 runs and then chasing down the target in just 10 overs to march into the IPL 2025 final. But who will face RCB in the IPL 2025 final?

Mumbai Indians inched a step closer to the IPL 2025 trophy after they emerged victorious in the Eliminator, knocking out Gujarat Titans. The five-time champions will now go up against Punjab Kings in a bid to make it to the IPL 2024 Final. The Shreyas Iyer-led side finished right at the top of the IPL 2025 points table and deservedly have another shot at the IPL 2025 title. In this article, we shall take a look at when the IPL 2025 final is and also other details about the summit clash.

When is IPL 2025 Final? Check Date, Time and Venue

The IPL 2025 final is slated to be held on Tuesday, June 3. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the IPL 2025 final and it will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Is There Reserve Day for IPL 2025 Final?

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2 witnessed a delayed start due to rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and there is no reserve day for the Qualifier 2 clash. And fans might be wondering if there's a reserve day for the IPL 2025 final. Yes, there is a reserve day kept for the IPL 2025 final, which is June 4. The reserve day has been kept for weather-related interruptions.

Who Will Face RCB in IPL 2025 Final?

As mentioned before, Mumbai Indians will take on Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. The winner of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 will take on RCB in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. If Punjab Kings go through, it would be their first IPL final appearance since 2014. On the other Mumbai Indians would hope to make it to their first IPL final since 2020.

