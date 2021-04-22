Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the match number 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Punjab Kings have struggled thus far in the tournament and are bottom-placed on the IPL 2021 points table with just one win from four matches under their belt. MI, on the other hand, are on fourth spot and have won two and lost as many. Ahead of the Punjab vs Mumbai match, here is everything you need to know about the next IPL 2021 fixture. PBKS vs MI, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Clash at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

PBKS vs MI Head-to-Head

In 26 meetings between these two teams, Mumbai Indians have emerged victorious 14 times while Punjab Kings have won just 11 matches. One match between these two sides end in a tie and PBKS won the Super Over.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 Match 17, Key Players

KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami continue to hold key for Punjab Kings while in Mumbai Indians’ camp, Rahul Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav are the key players. PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 17.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 Match 17, Mini Battles

Mayank Agarwal vs Trent Boult and Rohit Sharma vs Mohammed Shami are the the mini battles to watch out for in the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2021.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 Match 17 Venue and Match Timing

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2021 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will be held on April 23 (Friday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) while the toss is scheduled for 07:00 pm.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 Match 17 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021. So fans can watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs MI match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels. Live streaming online of the PBKS vs MI match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

PBKS Predicted Playing 11: KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Dawid Malan, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammad Shamim Arshdeep Singh.

MI Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jaspirt Bumrah, Trent Boult.

