In the second match on Sunday, March 27, Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The PBKS vs RCB match begins at 07:30 PM IST. Both PBKS and RCB come into the new season with new captains leading them. Meanwhile, fans looking for PBKS vs RCB live streaming online and TV telecast information can scroll down. PBKS vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 3.

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have a lot similar in them. On top is the title-less journey in the Indian Premier League thus far. Both the sides have new captains now and will be looking to turn the tide this time around.

PBKS vs RCB Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 3 on Star Sports TV Channels

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the PBKS vs RCB clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network. PBKS vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 3.

PBKS vs RCB Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 3 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the PBKS vs RCB match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

